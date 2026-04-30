IU And Byeon Woo Seok Step Into Pre-Marriage Life In “Perfect Crown”

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Spoilers

Previously on “Perfect Crown,” Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian became officially engaged after a proposal at a royal court banquet and the king’s approval. Grand Prince Ian accepted Seong Hui Ju’s contract marriage proposal, which she made to secure social standing, and the two became a team working toward the same goal.

Both share similar childhood loneliness and emotional wounds. They comfort each other and gradually grow closer. In the epilogue, it is also revealed that Grand Prince Ian had been interested in Seong Hui Ju since their school days, adding intrigue to their deeper connection.

However, opposition to their marriage is also beginning to emerge. Prime Minister Min Jeong Woo (Noh Sang Hyun) reacts with mixed feelings to news of their marriage. He tells Seong Hui Ju to keep her distance from Grand Prince Ian, citing her safety, while also making a suggestive remark that she should marry him instead.

Queen Mother Yoon Irang (Gong Seung Yeon) is also closely watching the pair. She views Seong Hui Ju as Grand Prince Ian’s weakness and is waiting for an opportunity to use her as a bargaining chip in her favor.

In the upcoming episode, the engagement life of Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian will be shown in earnest.

Another point of interest is the relationship between the “assistants duo,” Choi Hyun (Yoo Su Bin) and Do Hye Jung (Lee Yeon). Choi Hyun takes interest after learning that Do Hye Jung’s parents run a flower shop, and Do Hye Jung also begins to experience subtle changes in her feelings in response to his words.

As Seong Hui Ju and Do Hye Jung move into Grand Prince Ian’s private residence, Choi Hyun and Do Hye Jung also spend more time together, hinting at how their romance develops.

The next episode of “Perfect Crown” will air on May 1 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki:

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And check out IU’s film “Shades of the Heart” below!

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