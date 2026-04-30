Um Tae Goo Transforms Into An Overly Passionate Rapper In Upcoming Film “Wild Sing”

Upcoming film “Wild Sing” has shared new stills featuring Um Tae Goo!

“Wild Sing” is a comedy movie that follows the story of TRIANGLE, a once-popular co-ed trio that fell into obscurity after an unfortunate incident. The film depicts their chaotic journey as they attempt to reunite and make a comeback.

Um Tae Goo plays Sang Gu, TRIANGLE’s overly passionate rapper, whose enthusiasm far exceeds his talent.

Sang Gu once dreamed of becoming a true hip hop warrior, but in reality, he only ever had just a few lines in songs. After the group disbanded, even his ambitious solo album failed, leaving him buried in debt and barely getting by as an insurance salesman.

Um Tae Goo perfectly captures both the overly passionate side of Sang Gu and the sorrow of a “failed rapper” struggling to survive.

Um Tae Goo commented, “The character of Sang Gu was new to me in every way, and participating in this project was a challenge in itself.”

To prepare for the role, the actor entered “trainee mode” for five months, frequenting the JYP Entertainment headquarters. He received comprehensive hip hop training—including rap-making lessons, styling, and stage presence—from producer Kass, who has collaborated with groups like GOT7, Stray Kids, and NMIXX.

From his signature rapping style, which makes full use of his distinctive husky voice, to a wide range of expressions, poses, and choreography, Um Tae Goo perfectly embodied the uniquely comedic character of Sang Gu. Attention is focused on how Um Tae Goo, who is known for his overly shy and introverted personality, will portray this comedic and overly passionate character.

“Wild Sing” is set to hit theaters on June 3.

In the meantime, watch Um Tae Goo in “My Sweet Mobster”:

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