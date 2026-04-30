Kim Hee Chul To Take Hiatus From 'Ask Us Anything' + Kim Shin Young Joins As Permanent Cast Member

Comedian Kim Shin Young will be joining JTBC’s flagship variety show “Ask Us Anything” (also known as “Knowing Bros”) as a new permanent cast member!

On April 30, the production team of JTBC’s “Ask Us Anything” released an official statement, announcing, “We have selected Kim Shin Young as a new permanent member.” They further emphasized, “Kim Heechul will be taking a break for the time being due to health reasons,” while clarifying that this is not his departure from the show.

Since “Ask Us Anything” first aired in December 2015, this marks the first time in approximately 10 years that a female entertainer has joined as a permanent member. Viewers’ anticipation is high for what new breeze she will bring to a format that has been centered on male members under the “Brother School” concept.

Kim Hee Chul will take a temporary break to take some time to recharge and manage his scheduled commitments, and he plans to rejoin the program afterward.

The production team expressed confidence in the change, stating, “We expect Kim Shin Young to inject fresh vitality into the program with her unique wit and humor.”

“Ask Us Anything” airs every Saturday at 9 p.m. KST on JTBC.

Watch “Ask Us Anything” with subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)