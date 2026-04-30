Watch: Lee Jun Young And Son Hyun Joo Hint At Intense Power Struggle In “Reborn Rookie” Teaser And Poster

Upcoming drama “Reborn Rookie” has shared a new teaser and poster!

“Reborn Rookie” follows Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of the leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group, who is revered as a business genius. After an accident, however, he unexpectedly finds himself living a second life when his soul swaps into the youthful body of a soccer player named Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

The newly released poster depicts Kang Yong Ho and Hwang Jun Hyun. In the image, Kang Yong Ho appears like a shadow behind Hwang Jun Hyun, foreshadowing a rebellion as he borrows Hwang Jun Hyun’s body.

The accompanying teaser highlights the contrasting perspectives of Hwang Jun Hyun and Kang Yong Ho. In one scene, Hwang Jun Hyun angrily asks, “If you’re going to fight to the end to destroy Choi Sung, what are you going to do then?” In another, Kang Yong Ho says, “As long as I can protect Choi Sung, I’m willing to sacrifice myself a hundred times over.”

The teaser then introduces the Choi Sung family, including Casey Kang, also known as Kang Bang Geul (Lee Ju Myoung), who is working as an intern while hiding the fact that she is Kang Yong Ho’s daughter, Kang Jae Kyung (Jeon Hye Jin), who is determined to take control of Choi Sung Group, and Kang Jae Sung (Jin Goo), who insists that, as the eldest son, he must inherit Choi Sung Group.

Viewers are then given a glimpse of the confrontation that unfolds as Hwang Jun Hyun and Kang Bang Geul join forces to go up against Kang Jae Kyung and Kang Jae Sung. It remains to be seen what kind of partnership Hwang Jun Hyun, who is inhabited by Kang Yong Ho’s soul—will form with Kang Bang Geul.

Watch the teaser below!

“Reborn Rookie” is set to premiere on May 30 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Pump Up the Healthy Love”:

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And watch Son Hyun Joo in “Your Honor” below:

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