4 Things We Loved From The Premiere Episodes Of 'Filing For Love'

tvN’s newest and most anticipated rom-com of the month just premiered with two promising, exhilarating, and intriguing episodes. Starring Shin Hae Sun as Joo In Ah and Gong Myoung as Noh Ki Jun, this K-drama has everything to top your list of weekend shows. With solid characters, an interesting plot, and already explosive chemistry, “Filing for Love” is the perfect recipe for success. Here are some of the aspects that stood out in these first episodes and that we liked the most!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 1-2 ahead.

1. The intricate portrayal of office work life

This K-drama is a romantic comedy, but not just of any kind; it is an office romantic comedy. It follows the everyday lives of the audit team’s members in one of South Korea’s biggest conglomerates. For some viewers, it could mean it’s cliché, predictable, or boring. But that’s far from true. Contrary to any kind of expectations, this show is able to portray an honest yet subtle picture of what it’s like to be an office worker. These are people who spend more time at work than in their own homes, who create a family among their colleagues, who put their hopes, strength, and love in their workplace, and naturally fall into conflicts as well.

That alone turns the context complex in itself. Though there are things that are clearly exaggerated for storytelling purposes, like some couples’ quarrels or co-workers’ reactions, it still delivers a natural and relatable setting for the plot. One of the best things about this setup is that it brings an element of humanity to these characters. Every member of the company has a story of their own, a personality, and reasons to act the way they do, highlighted by brilliant cameos. That makes these subplots essential, if not at the least very interesting.

2. Noh Ki Jun and Joo In Ah’s dynamics

In that same audit team, the main character is Noh Ki Jun, the ace and most promising asset of Audit Team 11, who will do anything to see his career skyrocket. However, right when he is preparing for a promotion, his life turns upside down thanks to Ki Jun’s new boss, Joo In Ah, a proficient but eccentric manager who is everybody’s nightmare at the company. And to say their relationship starts on the wrong foot would be an understatement.

Joo In Ah not only demotes Ki Jun to an underperforming team but also makes it clear that he won’t get out of it any time soon. The harder he tries to prove that he doesn’t belong to the public moral audit team, the more she is convinced to keep him there—even more so after In Ah witnesses an inappropriate encounter between Ki Jun and another female employee who is already engaged to someone else.

However, despite the misunderstandings, their dynamic is very fun to watch. They are the classical “enemies to lovers,” only that, contrary to some other shows where the man is the one at the top of the pyramid, the one holding the power here is the woman. That shifts the balance in a good way, making it more diverse and entertaining to watch.

3. The main character’s comedic timing

Naturally, there could never be a rom-com without the comedy part, and since the romance is nowhere to be seen just yet, the comedy has to be on point to keep everyone hooked. In that sense, both leads are top-notch. Both Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung are brilliant in their comedic sense, especially the physical one. Their performance and timing to turn a seemingly simple situation into a hilarious scene is nothing short of perfection. You just can’t help but laugh while watching them lose their minds with each other’s antics.

Even if one of them is being utterly annoying and the other is a total fool, none of that feels out of place or forced. Their characters remain true to themselves while making things light and funny. Some shows add side characters to take this role, but here, the main leads do it themselves, which is a relief. One of the biggest throw-offs in some rom-coms is that they can easily overdo comedic moments, turning them cringy and unnatural. Luckily, these two actors complement each other well and match each other’s performance perfectly.

4. The mysterious relationships between the leads

On the surface, Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun seem like complete opposites, but underneath, they might be more similar than they could imagine. They are hardworking professionals who strive to do their best at their job, excel at whatever they do, and both appear to have complicated situationships. Somehow, Ki Jun ends up living with his former flame Park Ah Jeong (Hong Hwa Yeon). She’s the vice chairman Jeon Jae Yeol’s (Kim Jae Wook) secretary, who, by the way, has a clear crush on her boss.

On the other hand, nobody could imagine that a workaholic like Joo In Ah would even concern herself with romance or relationships. That is, until Noh Ki Jun receives an anonymous message that accuses In Ah of having an improper relationship with a married coworker. Now it will be Ki Jun’s mission to uncover the truth and pay her back for his own misery. But could getting too close to her backfire on him? And given the tension and circumstances, could the spark of love ignite between them? Let’s find out how things unfold in the upcoming episodes of this K-drama!

Watch the premiere episodes of “Filing for Love” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Phantom Lawyer” and “Filing for Love”

Plans to watch: “Yumi’s Cells 3“