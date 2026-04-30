Watch: Lim Ji Yeon Gets A Second Chance At Life In 'My Royal Nemesis' Teaser

SBS’s upcoming drama “My Royal Nemesis” has released a new teaser!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun will star as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

The newly released teaser opens on a damaged painting from 300 years ago that depicts infamous Joseon villainess Kang Dan Shim (also played by Lim Ji Yeon) from her time in court. After glimpses of Kang Dan Shim together with a mysterious man, the flashback ends with her meeting a tragic end in the rain.

However, to her own surprise, Kang Dan Shim wakes up in the present day in the body of Shin Seo Ri. Breaking out into a smile in the pouring rain, she says to herself in amazement, “I’m alive. I survived.”

As she begins the second chapter of her life as Shin Seo Ri, two men enter the picture: Cha Se Gye and his distant cousin Choi Moon Do (Jang Seung Jo). Cha Se Gye takes her hand with a smile as he says, “I look forward to working with you, Shin Seo Ri,” while Choi Moon Do makes a cryptic offer by saying, “I’ll promise you a real future. A comfortable future.” Later, Cha Se Gye declares, “It turns out that I need you. Desperately.”

With a second chance at life having unexpectedly fallen into her lap, the intrepid Shin Seo Ri decides, “I’m going to carve out my own destiny.”

Check out the full teaser below!

“My Royal Nemesis” will premiere on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And watch Lim Ji Yeon in “Lies Hidden in My Garden” below:

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