'Sold Out On You' Ratings Dip Slightly For 4th Episode

Viewership ratings for Thursday night dramas remain relatively quiet.

On April 30, SBS’s “Sold Out on You” saw a slight dip in viewership for its fourth episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the new romantic comedy fell to an average nationwide rating of 2.7 percent, marking an all-time low for the show.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Cabbage Your Life” rose slightly to an average nationwide rating of 1.6 percent for its sixth episode.

Watch “Sold Out on You” star Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” below:

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And check out Chae Won Bin’s film “Yadang: The Snitch” below:

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