Watch: 'GIRLS PLANET 2' To Air In 2027; Opens Global Audition To Applicants All Over The World

Get ready for the next installment in Mnet’s “PLANET” audition series!

On May 1 KST, Mnet officially announced that “GIRLS PLANET 2” was set to air in 2027. The network also announced, “Starting today, we are beginning the recruitment of participants from all over the world.”

“GIRLS PLANET 2” is the latest installment in the “PLANET” series that kicked off in 2021 with the audition show “Girls Planet 999,” which gave rise to the girl group Kep1er. It has since continued with “BOYS PLANET” and “BOYS II PLANET,” which formed the boy groups ZEROBASEONE and ALPHA DRIVE ONE respectively.

Online applications for “GIRLS PLANET 2” open on May 1 at 8.m. KST, but Mnet also plans to recruit contestants through in-person auditions at various locations across the globe, including KCON JAPAN 2026 and KCON LA 2026.

Any female born before January 1, 2013 is invited to apply, regardless of nationality, place of residence, experience level, or affiliation with an agency.

For more information, check out the “GIRLS PLANET 2” global audition announcement video and poster below!

Watch “BOYS II PLANET” with subtitles on Viki below:

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