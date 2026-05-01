Byeon Woo Seok's First Visit To IU's Family Home Doesn't Go As Planned In 'Perfect Crown'

Byeon Woo Seok will meet his future in-laws on the next episode of “Perfect Crown”!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, MBC’s “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Spoilers

Previously on “Perfect Crown,” Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian made their engagement official by securing the king’s approval during a surprise proposal at the royal ball.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Grand Prince Ian pays a visit to the home of Seong Hui Ju’s father, Castle Group’s Seong Hyeon Guk (Jo Seung Yeon). Unable to hide the awkwardness she feels around her family, Seong Hui Ju’s expression has visibly hardened.

Ian, on the other hand, does his best to gain the trust of his future father-in-law. Despite looking slightly nervous, he wears a faint smile as he sits next to the older man.

However, Ian’s efforts to make the night go smoothly prove futile when Seong Hui Ju gets up and angrily storms out.

With her outburst casting an instant chill over the table, will Ian be able to wrap up the meal on a positive note?

The “Perfect Crown” production team commented, “Both Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian were in positions where they had no choice but to become an enemy within their families. As they see and experience one another’s situations firsthand, their feelings for one another will also grow deeper.”

“Just as Seong Hui Ju stood up to Yoon Irang for Grand Prince Ian, Grand Prince Ian will strive to open Seong Hyeon Guk’s heart for the sake of Seong Hui Ju,” they continued. “Please keep an eye on his efforts.”

To find out what happens at this tense family gathering, catch the next episode of “Perfect Crown” on May 1 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

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And check out IU’s film “Shades of the Heart” below:

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