Shin Hae Sun And Gong Myoung Face Off Over An Unexpected Scandal In 'Filing For Love'

Get ready for a head-on clash between Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung on the next episode of “Filing for Love”!

tvN’s “Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

Spoilers

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode offer a glimpse of Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun facing off amidst an unforeseen crisis for Audit Team 3. The conflict starts when Team Leader Moo Kwang Il (Oh Dae Hwan), whose only dream was to retire without incident, unexpectedly finds himself at the center of a major office scandal.

In the new stills, Joo In Ah faces Noh Ki Jun and the other members of Audit Team 3 on the roof.

Between Joo In Ah’s piercing gaze and the resolute expressions on the Audit Team 3 members’ faces, the air on the rooftop is thick with tension.

The “Filing for Love” production team teased, “In Episode 3, which airs tomorrow, the confrontation between Joo In Ah and Audit Team 3 over Moo Kwang Il’s scandal plays out in an entertaining way.”

They went on to add, “Amidst the crisis faced by Audit Team 3, a major change awaits Noh Ki Jun.”

To find out what that change is, catch the next episode of “Filing for Love” on May 2 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch the first two episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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