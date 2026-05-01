IU And Byeon Woo Seok Don Traditional Wear For Their Wedding Ceremony In 'Perfect Crown'

The royal wedding is coming true in “Perfect Crown”!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, MBC’s “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Spoilers

Previously in “Perfect Crown,” Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian made their engagement official by securing the king’s approval during a surprise proposal at the royal ball.

The May 1 episode will showcase Seong Hui Ju and Ian’s royal wedding ceremony. In the stills released ahead of the episode, Hui Ju and Ian are shown in traditional wear, gazing at each other with looks that seem to contain more sincerity than the emotions of a contract marriage.

Meanwhile, Min Jeong Woo (Noh Sang Hyun) and Yoon Irang (Gong Seung Yeon), who expressed opposition to their marriage, wear stiff facial expressions, adding tension to the situation.

Episode 7 of “Perfect Crown” airs on May 1 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna”:

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And Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner”:

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