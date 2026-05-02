'Phantom Lawyer' Heads Into Finale On Ratings Rise + 'Perfect Crown' Hits New Friday High

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” is heading for a strong finish!

On May 1, “Phantom Lawyer” enjoyed a significant rise in its viewership ratings ahead of its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the penultimate episode of the drama jumped to an average nationwide rating of 7.3 percent, marking the drama’s highest ratings since a month ago.

Meanwhile, MBC’s “Perfect Crown” kicked off the second half of its run on its highest ratings to date for a Friday (when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Sundays). With an average nationwide rating of 10.8 percent, the romance drama was the most-watched show of any kind to air on Friday.

Watch full episodes of “Phantom Lawyer” with subtitles on Viki below:

(Available FOR FREE in Southeast Asia for a limited time only!)

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