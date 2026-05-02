Gong Myoung Is Determined To Suss Out Shin Hae Sun's Secret In 'Filing For Love'

Will Gong Myoung manage to figure out Shin Hae Sun’s big secret on “Filing for Love”?

tvN’s “Filing for Love” is a new romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

Spoilers

The first two episodes of “Filing for Love” depicted the pitiful struggles of Noh Ki Jun after his unexpected demotion to the lowest rung of the audit department’s hierarchical ladder. As Joo In Ah increasingly tested his patience, Noh Ki Jun desperately attempted to find a way out of the audit department, but he ultimately wound up sabotaging his own escape route.

At the end of the second episode, Noh Ki Jun made up his mind to quit his job, but just when he was about to tender his resignation, he suddenly received an email with a mysterious tip-off about none other than Joo In Ah.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, Joo In Ah is accosted by a mystery man who aggressively corners her in the parking lot. Although she is initially startled, Joo In Ah quickly manages to hide her reaction and deliver a stinging verbal blow to the man confronting her menacingly.

Meanwhile, Noh Ki Jun begins a thorough “audit” of Joo In Ah. Hoping to uncover her secret and use it to gain leverage over her, Noh Ki Jun investigates his boss from up close, piquing curiosity as to what kind of secret Joo In Ah is hiding.

Finally, Jeon Jae Yeol (Kim Jae Wook) faces off against his half-brother Jeon Seong Yeol (Kang Sang Jun). After Jeon Seong Yeol returns to Haemu Group headquarters, the entire company scrambles to figure out which brother to align themselves with.

One still cut from the drama’s next episode captures Jeon Jae Yeol maintaining an impressive poker face when he unexpectedly runs into Jeon Seong Yeol.

The “Filing for Love” production team teased, “In Episode 3, the hidden secret surrounding Joo In Ah will begin to rise to the surface. What sort of truth will be faced by Noh Ki Jun, who has set out on a secretive audit to get ahold of Joo In Ah’s vulnerabilities? Please keep an eye on what sort of turning point this becomes in his relationship with Joo In Ah.

The next episode of “Filing for Love” will air on May 2 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the first two episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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