An Woo Yeon Begs Joo Se Bin For Forgiveness In 'Doctor Shin'

Get ready for a tense encounter between An Woo Yeon and Joo Se Bin on “Doctor Shin”!

TV Chosun’s “Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller about a brilliant doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits once considered the domain of God.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Doctor Shin,” Geum Ba Ra (Joo Se Bin) successfully gave birth to a son after disappearing without a trace. At the end of the episode, she made a dramatic return while Shin Joo Shin (Jung E Chan) and Ha Yong Joong (An Woo Yeon) were still searching desperately for her.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Geum Ba Ra and Ha Yong Joong sit out down for a conversation steeped in regret over feelings realized too late. The atmosphere is serious as Ha Yong Joong candidly opens up about his feelings and begs for forgiveness from Geum Ba Ra, whom he had missed desperately.

However, Geum Ba Ra’s gaze remains frosty as she coldly keeps her distance from Ha Yong Joong. Later, a single remark she makes leaves Ha Yong Joong shocked and visibly shaken.

It remains to be seen what Geum Ba Ra has said to Ha Yong Joong—and whether he will figure out the truth about his son.

“As we head towards the last episode, An Woo Yeon’s and Joo Se Bin’s passionate performances have created a climactic scene emotional enough that it can freeze the air around them,” said the “Doctor Shin” production team.

To find out what lies in store for Ha Yong Joong and Geum Ba Ra’s relationship, catch the next episode of “Doctor Shin” on May 2 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch An Woo Yeon in “Kokdu: Season of Deity” on Viki below:

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