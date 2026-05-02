IU And Byeon Woo Seok Spend Their First Night Together As A Married Couple In 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” has shared a sneak peek of IU and Byeon Woo Seok’s romantic first night as a married couple!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Perfect Crown,” Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian tied the knot in a royal wedding that had the entire nation watching. Now that they are officially husband and wife, with no obstacles standing between them, their romance will heat up and reach its peak.

Newly released stills of the newly married couple’s first night together capture the pair lying side by side in bed. While Ian looks calm and composed, Seong Hui Ju is visibly nervous as she awkwardly clutches her blanket.

However, all of those nerves soon melt away when the two share a romantic kiss with Ian holding her in his arms.

The “Perfect Crown” production team teased, “Up until now, Grand Prince Ian was the one who took the initiative to approach Seong Hui Ju, but this time, Seong Hui Ju will also express her feelings to Grand Prince Ian, bringing the married couple’s romance to a climax.”

They went on, “Please look forward to Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian’s romantic night, which will warm viewers’ hearts and fill them with tenderness.”

The next episode of “Perfect Crown” will air on May 2 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok and Gong Seung Yeon in “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency” below:

Watch Now

And check out IU’s film “Shades of the Heart” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)