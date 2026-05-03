'Perfect Crown' Ratings Return To All-Time High As 'Phantom Lawyer' Ends On Rise

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” has come to an end!

On May 2, “Phantom Lawyer” enjoyed a rise in its viewership ratings for its series finale despite facing stiff competition from MBC’s “Perfect Crown,” which airs in the same time slot. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “Phantom Lawyer” scored an average nationwide rating of 7.6 percent.

Meanwhile, “Perfect Crown” returned to its personal all-time high of 11.2 percent for its latest episode.

JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” also climbed to its highest ratings yet for its fifth episode, which earned a nationwide average of 2.5 percent.

tvN’s “Filing for Love” scored an average nationwide rating of 4.8 percent for its third episode, while TV Chosun’s “Doctor Shin” fell slightly to a nationwide average of 1.8 percent ahead of its own series finale.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s Recipe for Love” defended its title as the most-watched show of Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 13.3 percent.

Binge-watch all of “Phantom Lawyer” with subtitles on Viki below:

(Available FOR FREE in Southeast Asia for a limited time only!)

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You can also watch full episodes of “Filing for Love” below:

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