Watch: Lim Ji Yeon Gets Emotional About Korean History After Traveling Through Time In 'My Royal Nemesis' Preview

SBS’s upcoming drama “My Royal Nemesis” has shared a new sneak peek of its first episode!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun will star as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

The newly released preview of the drama’s premiere begins after Joseon villainess Kang Dan Shim (also played by Lim Ji Yeon) miraculously wakes up in the present day in the body of Shin Seo Ri. Now possessed by the spirit of Kang Dan Shim, Shin Seo Ri stands on the roof of her building and looks out at modern-day Seoul.

After changing into casual attire, Shin Seo Ri sits down to read a newspaper when a history video playing on a nearby phone suddenly catches her eye. The video offers a quick run-through of key events in Korean history, all of which are entirely unfamiliar to Shin Seo Ri, who has just crash-landed in the 21st century from the Joseon era.

Because the historic events described in the video are completely new to her, Shin Seo Ri gets deeply emotional about each one—shedding tears at some moments and exploding in rage at others. When the video gets to Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule, Shin Seo Ri—now wearing a South Korean flag draped around her shoulders—opens her window and tearfully shouts, “Long live the Republic of Korea!”

Later, when she belatedly learns about South Korea advancing to the semifinals of the 2002 world cup, Shin Seo Ri gets so excited that she bursts out of her apartment and goes around knocking on her neighbors’ doors. To her neighbors’ bewilderment, she happily exclaims, “Everyone, come out here. Did you see the miracle of the Red Devils? We’re going to the semifinals!”

Check out the full preview below!

“My Royal Nemesis” will premiere on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lim Ji Yeon in her film “Revolver” below:

Watch Now

Or watch her drama “Lies Hidden in My Garden” below:

Watch Now