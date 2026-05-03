Oh Jung Se Is A Former Deadly Agent Who Has Lost His Memory In 'Fifties Professionals'

MBC’s upcoming drama “Fifties Professionals” has shared a glimpse of the struggles faced by Oh Jung Se’s character!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Oh Jung Se will star as Bong Je Soon, an elite North Korean special agent who was once known as the North’s most lethal human weapon. However, after suffering an unexpected accident during a mission, Bong Je Soon loses his memory and is taken in by an elderly man who lives on Yeongseon Island with his grandson Heo Nam Il.

In a striking contrast to his past as a deadly killing machine, Bong Je Soon’s new life on Yeongseon Island as an ordinary man is marked by an unending series of minor but taxing struggles.

At work, Bong Je Soon is forced to deal with a toxic boss whose constant abuse of power leaves him drained and unhappy. In newly released stills from the upcoming drama, an envious Bong Je Soon is stuck washing his boss’s car on his own while his co-workers bond by playing a game of catch.

In another unfortunate situation, Bong Je Soon personally visits a private lender in a desperate attempt to retrieve the title deed to his house, which his nephew Heo Nam Il has secretly sold. A photo captures Bong Je Soon pitifully pleading with someone as he struggles to clean up the mess made by his unruly nephew.

Later, Heo Nam Il is seen raising a wooden plank and taking aim at his uncle Bong Je Soon’s head, piquing curiosity as to what could be happening between the two men. Notably, Bong Je Soon looks almost expectant as he takes deep breaths and prepares himself for the blow, as though he’s been waiting for this very moment.

According to the drama’s production team, this scene winds up being a pivotal moment that triggers Bong Je Soon’s lost memories of his past.

“Fifties Professionals” will premiere on May 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Oh Jung Se in his recent drama “Climax” on Viki below:

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And check out his hit film “Hi-Five” below!

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