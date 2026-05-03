Shin Hae Sun And Gong Myoung Fall In Bed Together On 'Filing For Love'

Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung are about to get a whole lot closer—literally—on “Filing for Love”!

tvN’s “Filing for Love” is a new romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Filing for Love,” Noh Ki Jun began an unofficial “audit” of Joo In Ah in an attempt to uncover her secret. However, what started out as a quest for vengeance wound up becoming an opportunity for Noh Ki Jun to see another side of his ruthless boss. When Noh Ki Jun saw her get into a physical fight with the head of the HR in order to protect a member of her department, he couldn’t help but be impressed—and he was even more shocked when he found out about her posing as a nude model for nighttime art classes.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun leave company headquarters behind for an off-site audit. Despite the fact that Noh Ki Jun has learned her secret, Joo In Ah looks perfectly composed as she maintains a poker face. Meanwhile, Noh Ki Jun gets to work as he diligently scans his surroundings.

Later, things take an unexpected turn when Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun end up lying on top of each other in a bed strewn with rose petals. Unable to take their eyes off one another, the two become awkward and flustered amidst the palpable tension between them.

Another set of stills captures the tension between Jeon Jae Yeol (Kim Jae Wook) and Park Ah Jeong (Hong Hwa Yeon), who are seen gazing at one another with unreadable expressions.

The “Filing for Love” production team teased, “In Episode 4, which airs today, ace combo Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun will get to work. Also, the change in the emotions of the two characters, who now share a hidden secret, will make viewers’ hearts flutter.”

They went on to add, “Please also keep an eye on the hidden history shared by Jeon Jae Yeol and Park Ah Jeong.”

To find out what happens between the two pairs, catch the next episode of “Filing for Love” will air on May 3 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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