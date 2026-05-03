Moon Se Yoon In Talks To Sign With SM C&C After Leaving FNC

Moon Se Yoon may be joining SM C&C!

On May 3, SM C&C confirmed that the comedian was in talks to sign with the agency, but added that nothing had yet been set in stone.

“It’s true that we are discussing [an exclusive contract] with a favorable outlook, but nothing has been finalized,” said a representative of SM C&C.

Because Moon Se Yoon’s current agency FNC Entertainment is shutting down its variety show and broadcast personality management division, the comedian is parting ways with the company after 11 years.

Watch Moon Se Yoon on “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” on Viki below:

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