'Phantom Lawyer' Stars Say Goodbye + Thank Viewers As Drama Ends

The stars of SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” have shared their final thoughts as the drama winds to a close!

On May 2, “Phantom Lawyer” ended on a rise in viewership ratings as it aired its series finale.

Yoo Yeon Seok expressed his gratitude to the drama’s viewers by saying, “Thanks to our viewers’ passionate interest and support, we were able to successfully wrap up the drama amidst an outpouring of love.”

“I’m deeply grateful to the entire cast and crew, who worked so hard together,” continued Yoo Yeon Seok. “In particular, I’d like to express my sincere respect and appreciation for all of the actors who made special appearances as ghosts in each episode and vividly brought our drama’s universe to life.”

Esom took a fond look back at the time she spent filming “Phantom Lawyer,” remarking, “For the past seven to eight months, I poured my heart into creating one single character, and I spent the past eight weeks breathing together with [our drama’s] viewers.” She added, “Now I think I’ll be able to send [my character] off properly.”

“Through ‘Phantom Lawyer,’ I was reminded once again of just how important is it to sincerely listen to what someone has to say,” continued the actress. “I hope that this precious meaning warmly reached viewers’ hearts.”

Finally, Kim Kyung Nam commented, “Thank you to all the viewers who have given their love to ‘Phantom Lawyer’ up until now. Being able to greet you with a heartwarming story was a wonderful experience.”

He went on to add, “I will greet you with another great project and show you new sides of myself in the future as well.”

Binge-watch all of “Phantom Lawyer” with subtitles on Viki below:

(Available FOR FREE in Southeast Asia for a limited time only!)

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