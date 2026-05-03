Kim Go Eun And Ahn Eun Jin Show Off Their Friendship With Cute Photos From Recent Hangout

The heartwarming friendship between Kim Go Eun and Ahn Eun Jin is still going strong!

On May 2, the two actresses—who have been close friends ever since their college days—took to Instagram Stories to share photos from a recent hangout.

First, Kim Go Eun posted two mirror selfies that she snapped together with Ahn Eun Jin in an elevator and tagged the other actress.

Ahn Eun Jin then reposted her photos and added a few of her own that were taken by the Han River. Ahn Eun Jin also posted a selfie of herself on a bicycle and wrote, “Returned home safely after riding a public bike.”

Kim Go Eun and Ahn Eun Jin, who are the same age, famously attended the Korea National University of Arts together.

Watch Kim Go Eun in her currently airing drama “Yumi’s Cells 3” below:

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And check out Ahn Eun Jin’s film “Citizen of a Kind” below!

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