Watch: Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo, Choi Dae Hoon, And Im Seong Jae Showcase Adorable Chemistry For 'The WONDERfools' Poster Shoot

Upcoming drama “The WONDERfools” shared a behind-the-sceens look at the poster shoot!

Starting with individual character poster shoots, Park Eun Bin shares her character’s unique pose while using teleportation. She remarks, “Although the script said to use the second and third finger, I wondered if there was something special I could do. Since this hand sign means ‘I love you’ and I thought Chae Ni would have been a rock fan in 1999, I did a rock-and-roll type of pose.”

Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo, Choi Dae Hoon, and Im Seong Jae impress with the realistic portrayal of their characters, especially during the group poster shoots where they showcase exceptional synergy, filling the set with their laughter.

During the outdoors shoot, Choi Dae Hoon also introduces the Florala—the vehicle that will be the WONDERfools’ mode of transportation. In the group interview, Park Eun Bin shares, “It was fun being ‘fools’ together again.” She adds, “We’re all certain that ‘The WONDERfools’ will be so much fun,” promising, “We’re going to make you laugh a lot.” Cha Eun Woo closes, “The four of us have amazing chemistry. You can look forward to that.”

Watch the full making-of video below!

“The WONDERfools” is set to premiere on May 15. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?”:

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Also watch Cha Eun Woo in “A Good Day to Be a Dog” below:

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