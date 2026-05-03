'Doctor Shin' Stars Share What The Drama Means To Them Ahead Of Tonight's Finale

The stars of “Doctor Shin” have shared heartfelt farewells ahead of tonight’s series finale!

With just one episode left in the drama’s run, the starring cast took a moment to look back on “Doctor Shin” and what it means to them.

Jung E Chan remarked, “As this was my first leading role, I poured my whole heart into trying to live as Shin Joo Shin. I’d like to sincerely thank the writer and director, who believed in me and always gave me so much strength.”

Referring to his co-stars by their characters’ names, Jung E Chan continued, “I was able to enjoy filming thanks to Momo, Jin Joo, Yong Joong, and Ba Ra, along with the staff who always made the set a warm place, and the senior actors who took care of us. We all became so close that as the end of filming approached, I felt increasingly sad about having to say goodbye. I’d like to thank everyone once again, and I will cherish the precious moments [we shared] for a long time.”

Baek Seo Ra commented, “I’d like to sincerely thank all the viewers who stayed with us until the end, along with the writer and director, cast and crew, and everyone who helped out. I think I was able to successfully see this drama through to the end thanks to the help and support of many people.”

“It was truly an honor to be able to start out as Momo and then take on a wide variety of characters, from Ran Hee to Jin Joo and Ba Ra,” she continued. “I will work hard so that I can show you an even more diverse range in the future as well.”

Opening up about what “Doctor Shin” meant to him, An Woo Yeon noted, “WIth four months of rehearsals and seven months of filming, this was the first time I spent 11 months preparing for just one drama, so now that it’s over, I’m left with a strange and unfamiliar feeling. There were many difficulties and many things to be grateful for, but now that we’ve reached the end, everything feels bittersweet.”

“When I first read the script, I wondered what viewers would think of this drama that combines a brain-swap premise with romance,” recalled An Woo Yeon. “I also worried whether I’d be able to do a good job pulling off the character of Ha Yong Joong, so I worked hard to prepare while feeling half-worried and half-excited.”

Expressing his regret that the drama was winding to a close, he added, “I think ‘Doctor Shin’ will linger with me for a long time after it ends. In particular, I think I’ll really miss my beloved younger siblings Joo Shin, Momo, Ba Ra, and Jin Joo, because we spent such a long time together. Thank you for giving us so much love, and I will try to grow even more as an actor in the future.”

Joo Se Bin shared, “‘Doctor Shin’ marks my first leading role, and it came just at the start of my thirties, so it’s even more special and meaningful to me. As it’s a drama with which I shared so many ‘firsts,’ I think I will remember it for long time as an important root and stepping stone in my future acting career. Above all, it was honestly a huge honor in and of itself to be able to play the lead in a drama by writer Im Sung Han [Phoebe].”

“While playing the role of Geum Ba Ra, who is sturdy and mature on the inside, I was able to learn a lot from her and grow a lot not only as an actor but as a person,” she went on. “Based on the foundation of the intense time and experience I built up as Geum Ba Ra, I will heed the writer’s advice not to forget my initial mindset and will strive to show you an even broader and deeper range as an actress with my own distinctive style.”

Cheon Young Min candidly confessed, “Because this was my first leading role, it would be a lie if I said there wasn’t any pressure. But because of that, every moment felt like a miracle. I was excited each and every day on my way to the filming set, and it was a precious time that allowed me to grow as an actress.”

“This role was an opportunity for me to display the many different faces inside me, from mild Jin Joo to fiery Jin Joo,” continued the actress. “The character of Jin Joo was like a gift assortment. It was a huge blessing to be able to exhibit polar-opposite energies within one drama.”

Finally, Cheon Young Min remarked, “At times, viewers rooted for Jin Joo; at others, they became angry at her misdeeds. All of these reactions were a huge source of strength to me. I was truly happy that you spent your precious time together with ‘Doctor Shin’ and the character of Kim Jin Joo.”

The final episode of “Doctor Shin” will air on May 3 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung E Chan in “Love Song for Illusion” on Viki below:

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And watch An Woo Yeon in “Kokdu: Season of Deity” below:

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