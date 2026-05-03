Han Sun Hwa And Go Youn Jung Have A Tense First Meeting In 'We Are All Trying Here'

JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” has released new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), an aspiring film director who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Spoilers

Previously, Hwang Dong Man, Jang Mi Ran (Han Sun Hwa), and Lee Jun Hwan (Sim Hee Sub) bonded through the common enemy of Park Kyung Se (Oh Jung Se).

The newly released preview stills showcase a cold atmosphere at AZIT with Byun Eun Ah (Go Youn Jung), Jang Mi Ran, Lee Jun Hwan, and Choi Dong Hyun (Choi Won Young) that is in stark contrast from the previous night. Jang Mi Ran’s facial expression is stiff after examining Lee Jun Hwan’s script, making viewers curious about the shift in atmosphere.

Furthermore, this will mark the first meeting between Byun Eun Ah and Jang Mi Ran. The two share the unlikely fate of being top star Oh Jung Hee’s (Bae Jong Ok) hidden daughter and famous stepdaughter. As the production team hints that Byun Eun Ah’s sharp feedback will turn to Jang Mi Ran, viewers are curious to see how the story will unfold as the two daughters may end up as PD and lead actress for Lee Jun Hwan’s project.

The production team shared, “Despite coming to a mutual understanding through a common enemy, [their relationship] will rapidly cool through Lee Jun Hwan’s script. Please don’t miss the broadcast of episode 6 to see what will unfold,” sharing that Byun Eun Ah’s sharp critique will be a point to keep watch for in episode 6.

“We Are All Trying Here” will air episode 6 on May 3 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Go Youn Jung in “He Is Psychometric” below:

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Also watch Han Sun Hwa in “My Sweet Monster” on Viki:

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