Koyote's Shinji And MoonOne Get Married + Share Beautiful Wedding Photos

Koyote member Shinji and singer MoonOne have tied the knot!

Earlier on May 2, the two celebrities held their wedding ceremony with close friends and family in attendance.

Following the wedding ceremony, Shinji took to Instagram to share photos from the wedding as well as the following message:

Yesterday, thanks to so many people who took the time to attend despite busy schedules to attend and celebrate with us wholeheartedly and to those who couldn’t make it due to prior commitments but still sent your warm wishes from afar—we were able to successfully complete our wedding.

We sincerely express our deepest gratitude. We are also incredibly thankful to those who helped us along the way.

We will personally share our thanks with you individually as well, but we wanted to first extend this message to everyone. Thank you once again.

Moon Se Yoon and Boom hosted the wedding, while Baek Ji Young and Ailee sang congratulatory songs. Additionally, fellow Koyote members Kim Jong Min and Bbaek Ga gave a congratulatory speech as well as a performance of Sung Si Kyung’s “You Touched My Heart.”

Celebrity friends including Yu Jae Seok, Park Seul Gi, Eun Ga Eun and Park Hyun Ho, Chae Ri Na, Shim Jin Hwa, Kang Jae Joon, Ja Doo, Joo Young Hoon, Byeol Sarang, Solbi, Yang Mi Ra, Shorry, Lady Jane, and more attended the ceremony.

Check out some posts from celebrity friends below!

Congratulations to the lovely couple—check out more photos on Shinji’s Instagram here!

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