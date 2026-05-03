BIGBANG's G-Dragon's Agency Apologizes For Shirt With Racial Slur

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon’s agency has issued a formal apology for the controversial shirt he wore at a recent event.

On May 2, G-Dragon performed at K-SPARK in Macau while wearing a shirt emblazoned with a Dutch racial slur on the back.

After the singer came under fire for the offensive language imprinted on the shirt, G-Dragon’s agency Galaxy Corporation released an official statement of apology on May 3.

The agency’s full English statement is as follows: