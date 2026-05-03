XngHan&Xoul Breaks 1st-Week Sales Record With "Glow"
XngHan has set a new personal record with his first-ever comeback as XngHan&Xoul!
Last week, XngHan&Xoul returned with the mini album “Glow” and its title track of the same name on April 27.
According to Hanteo Chart, “Glow” has now become XngHan&Xoul’s first album to surpass 100,000 first-week sales. The mini album sold an impressive total of 111,807 copies in the first week of its release (April 27 to May 3), breaking XngHan&Xoul’s previous first-week sales record of 97,408 (set by debut single album “Waste No Time” last year).
Congratulations to XngHan&Xoul!