'Perfect Crown' And 'Yumi's Cells 3' Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

“Perfect Crown” and “Yumi’s Cells 3” swept all of the top spots on this week’srankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the third week in a row, MBC’s “Perfect Crown” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Perfect Crown” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its leads also continued to dominate the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where IU and Byeon Woo Seok held onto their respective spots at No. 1 and No. 2.

The next highest-ranking spots on both lists went to tvN’s “Yumi’s Cells 3,” which rose to No. 2 on this week’s drama list. Stars Kim Jae Won and Kim Go Eun also climbed to No. 3 and No. 5 respectively on this week’s actor list.

JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” took No. 3 on the drama list, with stars Koo Kyo Hwan and Go Youn Jung ranking No. 4 and No. 8 respectively on the actor list.

tvN’s new rom-com “Filing for Love” debuted at No. 4 on the drama list, while leads Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung entered the actor list at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively.

Netflix’s new horror series “If Wishes Could Kill” debuted at No. 5 on this week’s drama list, while ENA’s new mystery thriller “The Scarecrow” debuted at No. 6.

SBS’s “Sold Out on You” held steady at No. 7, with leads Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin taking No. 9 and No. 10 respectively on the actor list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

MBC “Perfect Crown” tvN “Yumi’s Cells 3” JTBC “We Are All Trying Here” tvN “Filing for Love” Netflix “If Wishes Could Kill” ENA “The Scarecrow” SBS “Sold Out on You” SBS “Phantom Lawyer” Netflix “Bloodhounds 2” TV Chosun “Doctor Shin”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

IU (“Perfect Crown”) Byeon Woo Seok (“Perfect Crown”) Kim Jae Won (“Yumi’s Cells 3”) Koo Kyo Hwan (“We Are All Trying Here”) Kim Go Eun (“Yumi’s Cells 3”) Shin Hae Sun (“Filing for Love”) Gong Myoung (“Filing for Love”) Go Youn Jung (“We Are All Trying Here”) Ahn Hyo Seop (“Sold Out on You”) Chae Won Bin (“Sold Out on You”)

Watch full episodes of “Yumi’s Cells 3” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or start watching “Filing for Love” here:

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And “The Scarecrow” below!

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