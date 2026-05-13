5 Of IU's K-Dramas And Films You Shouldn’t Miss

“Perfect Crown” is currently the most talked-about K-drama right now, so it’s the perfect time to look back at the performances that defined IU as one of Korea’s most talented actresses. From quiet, deeply human portrayals to emotionally devastating turns that stay with you long after the credits roll, IU has built a career full of moments that truly resonate.

Here are just a few of her projects that truly stand out.

“My Mister” stars Lee Sun Kyun as Park Dong Hoon and IU as Lee Ji An. Dong Hoon is a married man in his 40s who goes through a lot of stress as a result of work and his family. Ji An is a young woman who has had to go through a lot of traumatic experiences, and as a result, has lost a lot of hope in life. The two meet in the workplace and form a very unusual bond where they seem to understand each other.

IU’s portrayal of Lee Ji An is total perfection and it is the drama that solidified her position as an elite actress. Although the relationship between Dong Hoon and Ji An is heartwarming, the love and responsibility Ji An has for her deaf grandmother, and the way in which IU is able to portray this love and affection, is what really wins your heart. It’s an unforgettable series with a masterpiece of a performance from IU that will be etched in any K-drama watcher’s heart forever.

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Jang Man Wol (IU) is the temperamental CEO of Hotel del Luna, bound to the mysterious, aging hotel because of a grave mistake from her past. When perfectionist hotelier named Goo Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo) is unexpectedly forced to work there, he finds himself managing a hotel that serves ghosts.

The emotional core of “Hotel Del Luna” rests on IU’s unforgettable portrayal as Jang Man Wol. She balances the character’s icy detachment with buried sorrow so effortlessly. As her past unravels and her bond with Goo Chan Sung deepens, subtle cracks begin to show, revealing grief, regret, and a growing softness. By the final episodes, her performance carries a quiet weight that makes Man Wol’s journey toward closure feel fully earned and genuinely moving.

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3. “Broker”

A baby box is a place where parents leave babies anonymously in Korea. Sang Hyun (Song Kang Ho), who calls himself a broker of goodwill, secretly finds new parents with Dong Soo (Kang Dong Won), but things get complicated when So Young (IU) returns for the child she left behind.

The emotional heart of this heartbreaking story is IU’s performance as So Young. After leaving her baby at a church baby box, So Young becomes involved with Sang Hyun and Dong Soo, two men who find parents for abandoned babies. As she travels with them to meet potential families for her son, IU beautifully captures So Young’s guilt, sadness, and hope for a better future for her child. It really tugs at the heartstrings of viewers who are hoping for a happy ending for IU.

Go Ha Jin (IU), a woman from the modern world, is suddenly transported to the Goryeo era after almost dying. There, she wakes up in the body of Hae Soo and becomes entangled in the lives of the royal princes, including the feared and misunderstood Wang So (Lee Joon Gi). As power struggles grow between the princes, Hae Soo finds herself caught in a heartbreaking romance with Wang So that is constantly tested by duty and fate.

The emotional weight of “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo” is anchored by IU’s performance as Hae Soo. She begins with a brightness and curiosity that slowly turns into betrayal, violence, and the devastating cost of power. Her chemistry with Lee Joon Gi and the heartbreaking romance between their characters swept viewers around the world, helping make the drama an international success. By the end of the series, IU’s performance lingers, making Hae Soo’s pain and longing feel so painfully real.

Watch “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo” here:

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5. “When Life Gives You Tangerines”

The series takes place in 1950s Jeju with Ae Sun (IU), a book lover who dreams of becoming a poet. She speaks her mind freely, while Gwan Sik (Park Bo Gum) stays by her side, loving and supporting her. As the story unfolds across generations, it also follows the life of Ae Sun’s daughter, Geum Myeong (who is also portrayed by IU), showing how the struggles and dreams of one generation continue to shape the next.

IU brings strength to Ae Sun’s character, portraying the real-life struggles she faces on Jeju Island. She captures the character’s growth, letting moments of joy and overcoming hardships shine through naturally without ever feeling forced. IU also takes on the role of Ae Sun’s daughter, Geum Myeong, whose story reflects the lasting impact of her mother’s sacrifices. Although portraying two different characters, she evokes such strong emotions through them, allowing viewers to sympathize and relate to both of their journeys.

binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Yeop. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!