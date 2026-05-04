'Filing For Love,' 'We Are All Trying Here,' And 'Doctor Shin' All Earn Their Highest Ratings Yet

Three dramas hit new all-time highs in viewership last night!

On May 3, tvN’s “Filing for Love” soared to its highest viewership ratings yet for its fourth episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the new romantic comedy took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 7.9 percent, marking a jump of over three full percentage points from its previous episode the night before.

JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” also wrapped up the first half of its run on its highest ratings yet, scoring a nationwide average of 2.9 percent.

Meanwhile, TV Chosun’s “Doctor Shin” ended on the highest ratings of its entire run, with its series finale earning a nationwide average of 2.3 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” continued its reign as the most-watched show of Sunday with an average nationwide rating of 14.7 percent.

Watch full episodes of “Filing for Love” with subtitles on Viki below:

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