Kim Jae Won Makes Bold Moves After Realizing His Feelings For Kim Go Eun In 'Yumi's Cells 3'

“Yumi’s Cells 3” has shared a glimpse of its final two episodes!

“Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Yumi, who has become a famous writer by Season 3, goes through big changes when she meets Soon Rok (Kim Jae Won), an editorial PD at Julie Publishing.

Spoilers

Previously, Soon Rok confessed to Yumi, “I think I really like you.” Although Soon Rok, a stickler for principles, had tried not to cross the line any further, he could no longer hide his growing feelings and chose to pursue her directly.

Ahead of the final episodes, the newly released stills capture the heart-fluttering and subtle vibes between Yumi and Soon Rok. Yumi’s complex facial expression and Soon Rok’s gaze, filled with conviction, signal a shift in their relationship.

A scene is also captured in which Soon Rok approaches Yumi from behind as she prepares food to help her, making viewers’ hearts race.

The production team stated, “Please stay tuned to see what choice Yumi makes after receiving Soon Rok’s confession and how Soon Rok, who realized his feelings late, will continue to make his move.”

Episodes 7 and 8 will be released on May 4 on Viki. Stay tuned!

Until then, catch up on “Yumi’s Cells 3” with subtitles below:

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