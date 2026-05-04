Lim Ji Yeon And Lee Se Hee Engage In A Tense Confrontation At An Audition In New Drama 'My Royal Nemesis'

SBS’s upcoming drama “My Royal Nemesis” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun plays Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

The newly released stills capture an audition site for Shin Seo Ri. Even on stage, Shin Seo Ri commands attention with her intense gaze and confident demeanor, which she cannot hide. Her facial expression, revealing an ambition to accomplish anything, further highlights the character’s unique personality.

On the other hand, Yoon Ji Hyo (Lee Se Hee) stands her ground with the ease and confidence of a top star, displaying a presence that is not to be underestimated.

The following scene captures a mental tug-of-war between Seo Ri and Ji Hyo, adding to the tension. As they face off with no intention of backing down, Seo Ri reveals her Joseon-era villainess side, while Ji Hyo also sets aside her pride to show her competitive spirit, continuing the intense war of nerves. Viewers are curious to find out who will be the final choice at the audition.

“My Royal Nemesis” is set to premiere on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Lim Ji Yeon in her film “Revolver” below:

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Or check out Lee Se Hee in “Young Lady and Gentleman”:

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