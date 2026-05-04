Park Hae Soo, Seo Ji Hye, Kwak Sun Young, And More Face Chaos As Song Geon Hee Is Named Murder Suspect In “The Scarecrow”

“The Scarecrow” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kang Tae Joo (Park Hae Soo) returned after teaming up with Cha Si Young (Lee Hee Joon) and resumed the investigation into the Gangseong serial murder case. Through Seo Ji Won (Kwak Sun Young), he learned that the killer’s handkerchief matched Kang Soon Young’s (Seo Ji Hye), leading him to suspect her boyfriend Lee Ki Beom (Song Geon Hee).

Meanwhile, Kang Soon Young hid Lee Ki Beom, who was wanted for assaulting Jeon Kyung Ho (Kang Jung Woo), in her home storage shed. That night, Lee Ki Beom fled, leaving her behind. Kang Soon Young immediately went after him but ran into the attacker and was assaulted. Cha Si Young, who tried to help, was also stabbed and lost consciousness, raising the level of danger.

In the newly released stills, Detective Jang Myung Do (Jeon Jae Hong) and police officers are seen entering Lee Ki Beom’s home and facing off in a tense standoff with the family. Jang Myung Do is holding a search warrant for the residence.

Lee Ki Beom’s mother (Sung Yeo Jin), unable to accept the idea that her son is a serial killer, grabs Kang Tae Joo and vents her anger and frustration.

Lee Ki Beom’s older brother and hometown friend Lee Ki Hwan (Jung Moon Sung) also looks at him with resentment, while Kang Tae Joo cannot bring himself to raise his head, as if he is at fault.

Seo Ji Won, a friend of both of them, looks very worried, while Kang Soon Young holds back tears over Lee Ki Beom, whose whereabouts are unknown.

In contrast, Cha Si Young stands apart with his arms crossed, watching the situation calmly and without emotion.

The production team said, “In episode 5, which airs today, several circumstances and clues point to Lee Ki Beom as a suspect, leaving Kang Tae Joo confused. As the series of murders in Gangseong continues, residents’ distrust of and opposition to the police grow stronger, and the Gangseong Police Station faces increasing pressure from both inside and outside.”

The next episode of “The Scarecrow” airs on May 4 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on the drama below:

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