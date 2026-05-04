Watch: IU And Byeon Woo Seok Enjoy A Warm And Playful Atmosphere On Set Of 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” has released a new making-of video!

The new behind-the-scenes video for episode 8 begins with Byeon Woo Seok running with IU in his arms. He jokes, “It was too difficult because she’s so light.” During filming, Byeon Woo Seok also shows his dedication to his role, personally suggesting to get slapped in the face for real to create a more realistic scene.

In the hospital scene, Byeon Woo Seok also mentions that he doesn’t want to say the rest of his lines as he is too emotional in the moment, which the director accepts. Meanwhile, during more lighthearted scenes, IU and Yoo Su Bin showcase playful chemistry with their hilarious ad-libs.

Watch the full making-of video below!

“Perfect Crown” airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” below:

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Also watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” on Viki:

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