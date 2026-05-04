Jeon Hye Jin And Jin Goo Clash Over Inheritance Issues In New Drama “Reborn Rookie”

Upcoming drama “Reborn Rookie” has shared new stills featuring Jeon Hye Jin and Jin Goo!

“Reborn Rookie” follows Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of the leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group, who is revered as a business genius. After an accident, however, he unexpectedly finds himself living a second life when his soul swaps into the youthful body of a soccer player named Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Jeon Hye Jin plays Chairman Kang Yong Ho’s daughter Kang Jae Kyung, the president of Choi Sung Chemical, a subsidiary of Choi Sung Group. Kang Jae Kyung is highly competitive and possessive, and she has an intense obsession with Choi Sung Group. With cold-blooded determination, she sets out to seize control of the group immediately after Kang Yong Ho’s sudden accident without showing a hint of hesitation.

Jin Goo plays Chairman Kang Yong Ho’s son Kang Jae Sung. Unlike Kang Jae Kyung, Kang Jae Sung has a more modest demeanor but holds onto the position of president of Choi Sung Corporation—one of the core affiliates—solely by virtue of being the eldest son. Having been compared to Kang Jae Kyung throughout his childhood, Kang Jae Sung harbors deep feelings of inferiority and uses the network he has built as Kang Yong Ho’s eldest son, along with strong support from his in-laws, as weapons to fiercely shake Kang Jae Kyung.

The newly released stills highlight the stark contrast between Kang Jae Kyung and Kang Jae Sung’s personalities. Kang Jae Kyung maintains a poker face and radiates elegance wherever she goes, while Kang Jae Sung’s facial expressions openly reveal his emotions. Their contrasting personalities hint at their polar-opposite management styles.

Viewers are curious about who will ultimately inherit the company between Kang Jae Kyung, who is determined to seize control of the group, and Kang Jae Sung, who leverages his status as the eldest son. The actors added to the intrigue by sharing insights into the unique strategies of their respective characters.

Jeon Hye Jin commented, “Kang Jae Kyung’s strength lies in her drive and passion to see things through and resolve issues no matter what,” adding, “However, she stops at nothing to achieve her goals,” foreshadowing the character’s intense charisma.

Jin Goo stated, “Kang Jae Sung’s biggest strength is his humanity, which is hidden behind his seemingly careless nature. As the story progresses, that humanity will become an unexpected source of strength and shake things up, so please look forward to ‘Reborn Rookie’ and how the story will develop.”

“Reborn Rookie” is set to premiere on May 30 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jeon Hye Jin in her drama “Not Others” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also check out Jin Goo in “Moon River” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)