Kim Go Eun And Kim Jae Won Pose Adorably In Special Poster Ahead Of 'Yumi's Cells 3' Finale

Get ready for the finale of “Yumi’s Cells 3”!

“Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Yumi, who has become a famous writer by Season 3, goes through big changes when she meets Soon Rok (Kim Jae Won), an editorial PD at Julie Publishing.

Ahead of the release of the final two episodes, “Yumi’s Cells 3” unveiled a new special poster featuring Yumi and Shin Soon Rok dressed in white. The two adorably touch cheeks as confetti falls around them while their cells join together on top of a celebratory cake.

Episodes 7 and 8 will be released on May 4 on Viki. Stay tuned!

Until then, catch up on “Yumi’s Cells 3” with subtitles below:

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