'The Scarecrow' Ratings Hit New All-Time High As 'Yumi's Cells 3' Heads Into Finale On Rise

ENA’s “The Scarecrow” continues to hit new highs in viewership with every episode!

On May 4, the mystery thriller starring Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon soared to its highest ratings yet, maintaining its perfect streak of gaining viewers with each new episode. According to Nielsen Korea, “The Scarecrow” jumped to an average nationwide rating of 6.3 percent last night, making it the most-watched show to air on any cable network on Monday.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Yumi’s Cells 3” rose to an average nationwide rating of 2.1 percent ahead of its series finale.

Watch full episodes of “The Scarecrow” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Yumi’s Cells 3” below!

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