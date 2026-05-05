'The Scarecrow' Ratings Hit New All-Time High As 'Yumi's Cells 3' Heads Into Finale On Rise

"The Scarecrow" Ratings Hit New All-Time High As "Yumi's Cells 3" Heads Into Finale On Rise

Drama
May 05, 2026
by E Cha

ENA’s “The Scarecrow” continues to hit new highs in viewership with every episode!

On May 4, the mystery thriller starring Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon soared to its highest ratings yet, maintaining its perfect streak of gaining viewers with each new episode. According to Nielsen Korea, “The Scarecrow” jumped to an average nationwide rating of 6.3 percent last night, making it the most-watched show to air on any cable network on Monday.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Yumi’s Cells 3” rose to an average nationwide rating of 2.1 percent ahead of its series finale.

Watch full episodes of “The Scarecrow” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Yumi’s Cells 3” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)

ratings
The Scarecrow
Yumi's Cells 3

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