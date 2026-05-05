Update: MONSTA X's Shownu X Hyungwon Reveal Schedule For 1st-Ever Comeback With 'LOVE ME'

Updated May 5 KST:

MONSTA X’s Shownu X Hyungwon have released a schedule for their upcoming unit comeback with “LOVE ME”!

Original Article:

Mark your calendars for MONSTA X’s Shownu X Hyungwon’s return!

On May 4, Shownu X Hyungwon officially announced the date and details of their first-ever unit comeback.

The duo, who first debuted as a unit in 2023, will be returning with their new EP “LOVE ME” on May 21 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out Shownu X Hyungwon’s first teaser for “LOVE ME” below!

While you wait for “LOVE ME,” watch MONSTA X on “Idol Festa Attack” here:

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Or watch Hyungwon’s drama “CEO-dol Mart” below!

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