Update: MONSTA X's Shownu X Hyungwon Reveal Schedule For 1st-Ever Comeback With "LOVE ME"
Updated May 5 KST:
MONSTA X’s Shownu X Hyungwon have released a schedule for their upcoming unit comeback with “LOVE ME”!
Original Article:
Mark your calendars for MONSTA X’s Shownu X Hyungwon’s return!
On May 4, Shownu X Hyungwon officially announced the date and details of their first-ever unit comeback.
The duo, who first debuted as a unit in 2023, will be returning with their new EP “LOVE ME” on May 21 at 6 p.m. KST.
Check out Shownu X Hyungwon’s first teaser for “LOVE ME” below!
While you wait for “LOVE ME,” watch MONSTA X on “Idol Festa Attack” here:
Or watch Hyungwon’s drama “CEO-dol Mart” below!