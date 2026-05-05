ASTRO's Yoon San Ha Announces Comeback Schedule For 'NO REASON'

ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha is gearing up for a solo comeback!

On May 4, Yoon San Ha officially announced his plans to make a comeback later this month. The singer will be returning with his third solo mini album “NO REASON” and its title track “IDK ME” on May 20 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out Yoon San Ha’s promotion schedule for “NO REASON” below!

While you wait for Yoon San Ha’s comeback, watch his drama “My Girlfriend is the Man!” on Viki below:

Watch Now