Watch: 'Perfect Crown' Reveals Photos IU And Byeon Woo Seok Took Of Each Other Behind The Scenes

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” has shared behind-the-scenes photos personally taken by IU and Byeon Woo Seok!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

As the drama prepares to enter the final two weeks of its run, “Perfect Crown” has released two videos featuring photos that IU and Byeon Woo Seok personally snapped with a film camera on the set of the show.

Check out both of the newly released videos below!

“Perfect Crown” airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch “Perfect Crown” stars Byeon Woo Seok and Gong Seung Yeon in “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency” on Viki below:

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And check out IU’s film “Shades of the Heart” below:

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