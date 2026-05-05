ITZY's Yeji To Limit Participation In Upcoming Concerts Due To Herniated Disc

ITZY’s Yeji will be unable to fully participate in the group’s concerts this weekend due to health concerns.

On May 5, JYP Entertainment announced that Yeji had been diagnosed with a herniated disc after recently visiting the hospital due to lower back pain.

Because she was advised to “minimize back-straining movements,” Yeji will be limiting her participation in ITZY’s performances at their upcoming “TUNNEL VISION” concerts in Japan on May 9 and 10.

JYP Entertainment’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello, this is JYPE.

This is an announcement regarding ITZY’s Yeji’s health condition & Japan concert participation. Yeji recently visited the hospital because of lower back pain. Through a thorough medical examination, she was diagnosed with a herniated disc and received a specialist’s opinion that she should minimize back-straining movements. Thus, we inform you that Yeji’s performances on stages will be limited in ITZY 3RD WORLD TOUR <TUNNEL VISION> in JAPAN which will be held [on] May 9-10, 2026. Even though there may be some limits to the performance, according to Yeji’s active will, she would be participating in the stage as much as possible and meet the fans. We sincerely apologize for causing concern to the fans who may have been waiting for her stage and performance. We will do our best to ensure sufficient treatment and recovery, considering the health of our artist as our top priority.



Thank you.

Get well soon, Yeji!