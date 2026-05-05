IU, Kim Go Eun, Han Ji Min, RIIZE, And More Make Generous Donations For Children's Day

A number of stars celebrated Children’s Day—a national holiday observed in Korea on May 5—with meaningful donations!

IU donated a total of 100 million won (approximately $68,145) under the name “IUAENA” (a combination of “IU” and “UAENA,” the name of her official fan club). The star donated 50 million won each to both the Korea Child Welfare Association and the Korea Association of Community Child Centers.

IU’s donations will go towards funding supplies and medical care for children living in child welfare facilities, along with providing children with gifts and cultural experiences for their birthdays at regional children’s centers.

Meanwhile, Kim Go Eun donated 50 million won (approximately $34,072) to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital, marking her sixth consecutive year donating to the hospital on Children’s Day. Her donation will be used as financial aid for young patients facing economic hardships that make it difficult for them to receive medical treatment.

Han Ji Min also donated 50 million won to the international relief organization JTS (Join Together Society). Her contribution will go towards fighting hunger and improving educational environments for impoverished children worldwide.

In a heartwarming gesture, RIIZE donated 30 million won (approximately $20,443) to the international NGO G Foundation in the name of their fan club BRIIZE. The group’s donation will be used to provide 540 children living in orphanages with gifts personally chosen by each child for Children’s Day.

Super Junior’s Ryeowook also donated 100 million won to G Foundation, with 50 million won going towards providing food for children at risk of going hungry and 50 million won going towards support programs for children living in orphanages.

Finally, TVXQ’s Changmin donated 55 million won (approximately $37,480) to Samsung Medical Center. His contribution will be used to help pediatric and adolescent patients facing financial hardship.

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