Kwon Yul And Kim Sang Kyung To Make Special Appearances In 'Fifties Professionals'

MBC’s upcoming drama “Fifties Professionals” has shared glimpses of Kwon Yul’s and Kim Sang Kyung’s special appearances!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Kim Sang Kyung will appear in the drama as Han Kyung Wook, a former elite black agent for the National Intelligence Service who operated in the field a generation ahead of protagonist Jung Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun).

After getting a taste for power and wealth, Han Kyung Wook became involved in illicit dealings linked to North Korea and eventually established a vast criminal network. He then went on to enter the political arena, and after serving two terms as a National Assembly member, he sets his sights on becoming mayor.

Han Kyung Wook’s goal is to turn Yeongseon Island into a major hub for vice and crime in order to obtain even greater wealth and power.

Kwon Yul will play the role of Chairman Do, who boasts a flawless public image as a handsome and well-spoken businessman who was educated overseas at a prestigious university. In reality, however, he is merely a puppet acting on Han Kyung Wook’s orders, constantly gripped by the fear that he, too, may eventually be cast aside.

The “Fifties Professionals” production team commented, “Kim Sang Kyung’s and Kwon Yul’s special appearances came about because of their relationship with director Han Dong Hwa.”

“The two actors will add power to the drama’s whirlwind plot with their renowned acting skills,” they continued. “Please keep an eye on how the two of them become entangled with Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, and Heo Sung Tae.”

“Fifties Professionals” premieres on May 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Kwon Yul in “My Sweet Mobster” below:

Watch Now

And watch Kim Sang Kyung in “The Crowned Clown” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)