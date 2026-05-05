'The Scarecrow' Breaks ENA Ratings Record As 'Yumi's Cells 3' Ends On Highest Ratings Of Its Run

Just six episodes into its run, ENA’s “The Scarecrow” has already made network history!

On May 5, “The Scarecrow” climbed to its highest viewership ratings yet, continuing its perfect streak of seeing its ratings rise with each new episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the mystery thriller took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 7.41 percent.

Not only was “The Scarecrow” the most-watched show to air on any cable network on Tuesday, but it has now broken the record for the highest viewership ratings ever achieved by an ENA Monday-Tuesday drama.

Notably, the previous record was set by the series finale of the hit drama “Ms. Incognito,” which ended on an average nationwide rating of 7.1 percent last year—and which “The Scarecrow” managed to overtake in only six episodes. With “The Scarecrow” already gaining steam at an impressive rate, it remains to be seen just how much higher its record will rise in the weeks to come.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Yumi’s Cells 3” ended on the highest ratings of its entire run. The finale scored an average nationwide rating of 2.5 percent, marking a new personal record for the drama.

Congratulations to the casts and crews of both shows!

Watch “The Scarecrow” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And binge-watch all of “Yumi’s Cells 3” below:

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