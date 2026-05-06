Lee Jae Wook And Shin Ye Eun Fall In Love After Meeting On An Island In 'Doctor On The Edge'

ENA’s upcoming drama “Doctor on the Edge” has unveiled two romantic posters!

“Doctor on the Edge” will tell the love story of public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook), who is assigned to the notorious island Pyeondong, and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.

As Do Ji Eui actively avoids islands due to a past trauma, getting assigned to Pyeondong is his worst nightmare. However, he gradually begins to undergo a transformation after becoming entangled with Yook Ha Ri, a warm and caring nurse who has returned to her island hometown with a secret.

The newly released posters capture Do Ji Eui and Yook Ha Ri sitting side by side and sharing a pair of earphones as they look out at the sea. Do Ji Eui’s gaze as he looks at Yook Ha Ri hints at the romance to come, while his troubled eyes as he faces the sea hints at the struggles he will endure due to his island-related trauma.

“This story of wounded individuals finding comfort and growth through one another will make viewers’ hearts flutter while also providing warm healing,” said the “Doctor on the Edge” production team. “Please look forward to Lee Jae Wook and Shin Ye Eun’s chemistry.”

“Doctor on the Edge” will premiere on June 1 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki below:

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And watch Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below!

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