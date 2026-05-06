Kim Shin Rok Transforms Into A Prosecutor Determined To Uphold Justice In New Drama “Fifties Professionals”

MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Fifties Professionals” has unveiled new stills featuring Kim Shin Rok in character!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Kim Shin Rok plays prosecutor Kang Young Ae, a character who pursues justice without hesitation. She moved from the police force to the prosecution, driven by a strong sense of duty. Disillusioned by criminals who escape punishment through power and cartels, she decides to pursue indictments on her own. Even after being demoted for investigating internal corruption, she does not back down, holding firmly to her belief in punishing wrongdoers to the end.

In the newly released stills, Kang Young Ae tracks evidence to uncover the truth behind the case. She studies newspapers and documents spread across her desk with a sharp gaze while following clues, and in another moment, she tilts her head at a puzzle that does not come together easily, adding to the tension.

In another still, the mood shifts. Kang Young Ae appears with a subtle smile, suggesting a change as if she has found a clue to solving the case. This builds curiosity about the truth she will uncover.

The production team said, “Kim Shin Rok delivered an impressive performance from the first shoot, fully immersing herself in the character. As an actress who has continued to redefine her career through a variety of roles, please look forward to a new charm of her in this prosecutor role.”

“Fifties Professionals” is set to premiere on May 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kim Shin Rok in “Project Y” on Viki:

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