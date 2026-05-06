Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo, And More Get Caught Up In Incidents Against Their Wills In New Drama 'The WONDERfools'

The quartet of “The WONDERfools”—Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo, Choi Dae Hoon, and Im Seong Jae—faces off against those threatening their peace!

On May 6, Netflix released 15 official stills for their upcoming series “The WONDERfools,” previewing the turbulent events that will unfold before the four-member team from Haeseong City who unexpectedly acquired their powers.

“The WONDERfools” is a superpower comic action set in 1999, a time when apocalyptic beliefs were rampant. It follows a group of neighborhood misfits who unexpectedly gain superpowers and fight against villains threatening the peace of Haeseong.

First, the still of Eun Chae Ni (Park Eun Bin) standing in the middle of a snowy mountain with a bewildered facial expression amidst a group of fully equipped hikers captures the moment her teleportation powers are suddenly triggered.

Eun Chae Ni is also seen flying through the air, raising curiosity about the story of how she becomes embroiled in unexpected incidents due to powers she acquired without even knowing why.

The sight of Lee Un Jeong (Cha Eun Woo) waking up drenched in sweat stimulates curiosity about the secret behind the seemingly ordinary civil servant.

The still of Son Gyeong Hun (Choi Dae Hoon) clinging to the ceiling with a look of sheer terror brings laughter, showing him at a loss due to his bizarre “sticky” ability.

Meanwhile, the image of Kang Ro Bin (Im Seong Jae) throwing a punch—only to look somewhat clumsy and uncoordinated—captures a moment perfectly fitting his nickname, the “Haeseong City Pushover.” It draws laughs and builds anticipation for how he will utilize his super strength, a power that stands in complete contrast to his timid personality.

Meanwhile, the still of Kim Jeon Bok (Kim Hae Sook) sitting at the counter of Keunson Restaurant counting stacks of cash offers a glimpse into the extraordinary charisma of a woman who, before being Chae Ni’s grandmother, was known as “King Jeon Bok,” a big player in the Myeongdong private lending world. She adds another layer of narrative to the show as a character who will risk anything to protect her granddaughter Chae Ni.

The sight of Ha Won Do (Son Hyun Joo), the chief director of the superpower research experiment Wunderkinder Project, inspecting an underground laboratory, along with the trio firmly supporting him—Seok Joo Ran (Jung Yi Seo), Seok Ho Ran (Choi Yoon Ji), and Kim Pal Ho (Bae Na Ra)—also draws attention. Curiosity is mounting as to why Ha Won Do has come to Haeseong City and what secret plans he and the Wunderkinder trio are preparing.

“The WONDERfools” is set to premiere on May 15. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?”:

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Also check out Cha Eun Woo in “A Good Day to Be a Dog” below:

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