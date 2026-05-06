Ahn Hyo Seop And Chae Won Bin Become Business Partners As Their Relationship Deepens In “Sold Out On You”

SBS’s “Sold Out on You” has unveiled new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Spoilers

Previously on “Sold Out on You,” Matthew Lee saw a different side of Dam Ye Jin, who suffers from a sleep disorder and sleepwalking. After that, he began to feel a strange sense of connection and concern for her.

In particular, on a rainy night while returning her medication, Matthew Lee made a surprising remark: “Let’s see each other every day,” sending viewers’ hearts aflutter.

In the upcoming episode, Matthew Lee makes a sudden decision to renew a raw material supply contract with L’Étoile, a company Dam Ye Jin worked hard to secure.

As a result, there are signs that long-stalled issues involving white flower nuri mushroom supply and entry into a hit home shopping channel may be resolved at once, hinting at cooperation between the two.

However, Matthew Lee reviews the contract with his sharp attention to detail and is expected to present an unexpected “special clause” that leaves Dam Ye Jin flustered.

As strict and precise as he is when tending mushrooms, it remains to be seen what Matthew Lee’s conditions are and how they will affect the relationship between the two.

The next episode of “Sold Out on You” airs on May 6 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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Also watch Chae Won Bin in “TWENTY-TWENTY” on Viki:

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