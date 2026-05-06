Oh Jung Se Is A Once-Promising Ballad Singer In New Film “Wild Sing”

Upcoming film “Wild Sing” has shared new stills featuring Oh Jung Se!

“Wild Sing” is a comedy movie that follows the story of TRIANGLE, a once-popular co-ed trio that fell into obscurity after an unfortunate incident. The film depicts their chaotic journey as they attempt to reunite and make a comeback.

Oh Jung Se plays Sung Gon, a pure, soft-voiced heartthrob and ill-fated ballad singer. He was even nominated for No. 1 place on broadcast music charts but was beaten by TRIANGLE, setting a record of 39 consecutive weeks at No. 2.

With flowing long hair, a white blouse, and a gentle voice that won over many women, Sung Gon shows off his striking looks. However, he becomes involved in an unexpected incident and disappears along with his troubled past.

Oh Jung Se will portray the dramatic transformation of Sung Gon, who goes from a pure heartthrob who captivates women’s hearts to living in isolation as a hunter of harmful wild animals.

Oh Jung Se studied videos of various singers from that era to create Sung Gon’s distinct look and mannerisms.

He said, “He is a character with a strong desire for dreams he was not able to fully achieve. I wanted to support his simple but sincere dream, and I hoped audiences would feel that sincerity as well.”

Director Son Jae Gon described the character, saying, “He is a lonely artist who suddenly appears, completely shifts the mood, and does not belong anywhere. Oh Jung Se filled in the gaps in the script with his own careful preparation and interpretation. He is an actor who can make even ordinary, predictable moments feel special.”

“Wild Sing” is set to hit theaters on June 3.

In the meantime, watch Oh Jung Se in his recent drama “Climax” on Viki:

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And check out his hit film “Hi-Five” below!

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